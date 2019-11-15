A 42-year-old publisher, Benjamin Adedoyin, on Friday appeared in a Kubwa Magistrates’ court, Abuja, over alleged fraud involving N4 million.

The police charged Adedoyin, who lives in Dutse, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and intimidation.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ejike Peters, told the court that the complainant, Stanislaus Ntekop, in April gave the defendant N4 million to use as down payment for a N6.4 million contract for the supply of books to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Peters alleged that when the defendant completed the job, he refused to pay the complainant his money back.

He said when the complainant called to demand for his money, the defendant threatened to kidnap or kill him.

Peters said the case was reported by Ntekop on April 10.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Muinat Oyekan admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Oyekan adjourned the case until Dec. 4, for continuation of hearing. (NAN)