From John Adams, Minna

Chairman/Publisher, Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Mohammed Idris Malagi, has called for increased synergy and partnership between media and government in tackling security challenges in the country.

He spoke during the press week of the Niger State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Minna.

Malagi said the media has critical roles to play in the struggle to tame the monstrosity that is giving everyone, including the low and mighty in the society, sleepless nights.

Represented by former Chief Secretary to Niger State Governor and Defence and Security Editor, Blueprint Newspapers, Jibrin Baba Ndace, the publisher specifically called on journalists reporting security matters to be cautious, ethical and principled in their reportage, to avoid over harping on certain issues that had the capacity to dampen efforts of the security agencies to win the war.

Malagi spoke on the theme “Media and insecurity in Nigeria: Niger State perspective” harped on the role of media in supporting government to end insecurity in the country.

“In confronting the escalating challenges of insecurity in the country, the media, government, and security agencies at all levels including the citizens, must be on the same page. Within their pervasive powers secured by relative freedom, what journalists and their institutions publish or broadcast represent potent sources of perception and influence. Beyond their normative, traditional roles of information, education, enlightenment or entertainment, the media’s duly reserved constitutional role as society’s watchdog is largely complemented by their unique powers to aggregate the opinion of citizens and set agenda for those who govern over their affairs.”