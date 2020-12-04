From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The 2020 National Conference/Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) begins in Enugu today and ends tomorrow.

The event, which has Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as special guest of honour, would attract vice chancellors of universities in the South East and other key stakeholders in the education sector, including chief executives of Universal Basic Education Boards (UBEBs).

Other notables expected at the conference include Bankole Shodipe of Babcock University as guest speaker; Joy Ezeilo of the University of Nigeria Enugu campus and other panellists that will include the executive secretary of Nigerian Copyright Commission and members of the academia.

Addressing a pre-event press conference in Enugu, Chairman of Organising Committee, Austin Onwubiko, said the theme of the two-day conference is: “Re-strategising to strengthen Nigeria publishing companies to meet future challenges.”