From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Concerned by the state of the nation’s security challenges, the People United in Love and Peace (PULP) foundation, has enjoined Nigerians to develop a positive mindset towards the country, adding that such positive thoughts would propel the nation to greatness.

Its founder, Dr. Chuks Victor James, gave the advice when he flagged off its maiden outreach in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

“This is the first time we are coming publicly to announce the formation of this foundation. The aim of the foundation is to do everything we can to unite our brothers from the north with our brothers from the south. It doesn’t cost us money to unite our country, it’s just for us to work on our change of mindsets.”

He identified lack of peace and unity as being responsible for love lost amongst Nigerians and encouraged participants to spread the good news of peace and unity amongst brothers, sisters and parents, telling them of the need to change their mindsets about segregation and unhealthy thoughts against the nation.

He announced plans to stage a massive concert at the Eagle square in Abuja, where women will be given N1 million each to support their economic growth.