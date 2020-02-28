Puma Football Academy and Ify Babes have qualified for the final of the ongoing Ajide U-20 football championship in Lagos.

Puma FA defeated FC Phoenix 2-1 in the first semi-final played at the Hockey Pitch of the Surulere National Stadium, while high-scoring Ify Babes beat another tournament revelation, Banjoh FA, 4-2 to get the second final ticket.

The second match was particularly interesting with flurry of goals coming in the second half after the first half finished 1-0 in favour Ify Babes.

Proprietor and coach of Banjoh FA, Kamilu Banjo, said they have put behind them the semi-final loss and look forward to winning the third place match against FC Phoenix.

The third place and final matches take place on Sunday, at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium.

Ex-international and former captain of defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, Tajudeen Disu, has thumbed up the tournament for throwing up genuine U20 players.

“What I have seen are assemblage of genuine U20 players and I want to applaud the organisers and sponsor for doing the right think. The matches have gone without hitches and protest because everyone recognises that these players are not overaged.” Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, who watched the semi-final matches in company of other ex-internationals, said he was happy with the organisation and the quality of play..