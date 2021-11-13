From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It was jubilation galore by pupils, students and teachers of some schools in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, following the distribution of free educational materials by the senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. The recipients and their parents could not hold back their joy over Kalu’s gesture as the event was flagged off at Lokpanta Secondary School, Umuchieze. From there, the team went to Eziama Model Secondary School, Lokpaukwu; Obinolu Secondary Technical School, Ngodo, and Isuochi Secondary School at Nkwoagu.

The Senate Chief Whip, represented by Victor Etie, his Legislative Aide, at the occasion, said, education is the right of every child, stressing that the project was aimed at making education affordable and accessible to Abia children. Kalu recalled that during his time as governor, Abia children enjoyed free education at all levels, adding that he would continue to strive to better the lots of his constituents.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The pupils, students and their teachers thanked the senator for remembering them and for his quality representation. They prayed God to continue to bless and protect him. Educational materials distributed to the pupils and students include textbooks, writing materials, schoolbags and exercise books.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .