Tony Osauzo, Benin

A member of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Mathew Emiohe, has condemned the uproar that greeted the purchase of a N53 million official vehicle for the Council Chairman of the institution, Lawson Omokhodion, saying it is unfortunate and uncalled for.

He said the governing council approved the purchase of the vehicle for the chairman following due approval from Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Emiohe urged those raising eyebrows over the purchase to focus on the initiatives of the governing board which has attracted over N5 billion for infrastructural development of the university during the last convocation, pointing out that the institution under Omokhodion’s watch has witnessed progress.

“The governing council has not violated any law and there is nothing wrong with the purchase. The chairman is entitled to a vehicle, previous chairmen have had the same brand of vehicle. People that are complaining should focus more on what the man has done in AAU.

“The endowment fund headed by Omokhodion during the convocation attracted about N5 billion. Who cannot see the changes we have brought. I want to state the vehicle is on lease purchase and he is entitled to it,” the council member said.