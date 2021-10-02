From Uche Usim, Abuja

Abuja residents are now to pay N20 for a sachet of water, producers announced on Saturday. Popularly called, ‘pure water’, the essential commodity will now sell for N200 a sack, which contains 20 sachets. For those buying 100 sacks and above, it can be discounted for N180 per sack.

Cold room retailers are expected to peg theirs at N250/sack.

The increase, according to the producers, the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), was inevitable judging from inflation, which reflects in high production costs. Until this latest development, the price of a bag of sachet water was sold for N120 and later hiked to N150. The FCT chapter Chairman of ATWAP, Mohammed Akwuh, said the increase was a unanimous decision at a meeting on Saturday in Abuja. The association covers some residential areas in the neighbouring Niger and Nasarawa states.

