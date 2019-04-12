Nigeria female Wrestling Coach, Akuh Purity believes World Wrestling Championship silver medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) has gathered enough experience to win gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Adekuoroye, a two-time Commonwealth champion, claimed her 5th African title as Nigeria a total of 13 medals (6 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze) at the just concluded African Wrestling Championship held in Tunisia.

Purity noted that the 25-year-old, who had earlier won gold at the Grand Prix of Germany in Dormagen and bronze at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov ranking series tournament in Ruse, Bulgaria must be supported by the country in order to achieve her dream.

“Odunayo is determined to be at the top and that really helps her. So we are very glad and happy because it was a very huge success for us especially for the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, winning the title back is a joy. Without even dropping a point for anyone was fantastic. She is quite obedient and listens to instruction. In the final, I told her that the Cameroonian (Esoombe Tiako) is going to come after her and that she should just keep calm, after the attack, she should counter-attack and that was exactly what she did and she defeated her opponent within 29 seconds.