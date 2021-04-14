By Chinenye Anuforo

A digital payment solution provider, PurplePay, has launched its mobile pay solution application for the world, with Nigeria as the pioneer leading country.

This digital payment platform promises to offer consumers seamless transactions with the aim to change the way businesses, religious centres and NGOs send and receive funds.

It is billed as a pocket-friendly, convenient and safe way to send and receive money, pay bills and top-up airtime with ease anytime and from anywhere.

PurplePay users get to enjoy physical dollar cards delivered to them that can be used for withdrawals, online payments, online subscriptions and so much more.

PurplePay, which is available on Android and iOS app stores, has a QR code scanner that allows merchants to receive payments as well as a bulk payment feature that allows users to make huge payments at once.

The peer-to-peer transfer feature allows users to send and receive money from other PurplePay users just with their usernames/phone numbers.

Speaking to the press at the launch, the MD/CEO of PurplePay, Atuche Patrick, said the Nigerian market now has something to look forward to as this application applies to everyone.

According to him, this move is to aid the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless police adoption more than ever and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imminent to help prevent transmission of the virus.

He explained that, with PurplePay’s cross-border payments and multicurrency wallet (local and USD), it would help users connect with their loved ones and bring them closer to each other.

According to him, at verified PurplePay vendor outlets, its users can pay for goods and services from their PurplePay app by scanning vendors’ QR codes at checkout points and pay with a single click.

On other unique features, Patrick explained that the digital platform provides virtual accounts for Nigerian users to send and receive money from any bank in Nigeria with their PurplePay account number.

He said, “From the marketwomen selling foodstuffs to transport operators, restaurant owners, religious centres, corporate and small businesses have full access to PurplePay mobile payment platform.”