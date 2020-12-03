From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Imo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported plan by immediate past governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and others to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a fake news sponsored by failed politicians who want to shore up the sagging image of their party.

PDP said loyalty and commitment of Ihedioha, who it described as life member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and consequential stakeholder and leader to the PDP since its formation has never been called to question.

The party also noted that they are not unaware of clandestine efforts by fifth columnists in the state who have become perpetually uncomfortable over the goodwill, respect and massive support Ihedioha enjoy in the state and across the country, and that the sponsors of the fake news are well known to both Imo people and Nigerians.

The refutal was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by Nwadike Ogubundu stated thus: Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action”.