By Louis Ibah

Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, has dismissed the state Governor, Chief David Umahi, as a liar over the latter’s claim that he has been contacted by the national leadership of the APC to assist in hosting President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Umahi had, last week, promised to mobilise 2,000 members of his party, the PDP, to receive President Buhari in Abakaliki.

But, senator Ogbuoji asked the public to disregard Umahi’s claims and described the governor as a “political double dealer.” He also cautioned Umahi to stop “his anti-party activities against his own party,” as according to him, doing so would not fetch him second tenure.

“I was with Mr. President; Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman; and the Director General of the President Buhari Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Amaechi at the State House two nights ago and there was never a time our discussion raised any doubts about the capacity of the Ebonyi State APC to host the President.

Meanwhile, President Buhari will, On Wednesday, lead other APC faithful to the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. The flag-off is scheduled to hold at the Pa Ngele Oruta Twonship Stadium, Abakaliki.

Ogbuoji told newsmen that the flag-off will offer an opportunity for him to unfold his plans for Ebonyi people if eventually elected to lead the state.

“I am on a liberation mission in Ebonyi State; I have always believed that public officers should work with the people to enthrone governance and a collective sense of common purpose and direction for the benefit of all stakeholders. This belief has not changed; instead, it has been strengthened over the years, necessitating my desire to serve the good people of Ebonyi State,” he said.

Ogbuoji listed big wigs of the party who are expected to grace the occasion to include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole,Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State; Governor Nassir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, among others.

Chief Ajomole; former chairman of All Chairmen of APC, and members of the National Working Committee of the APC.

“For these people to come to Ebonyi State to support our campaign despite their tight schedules, shows how significant the event is for the party,” Ogbuoji said.

“Ebonyi people should be rest assured that the governance of prosperity and progress, which APC is bringing to the state will reach everybody.

“We will ensure that our youths are sufficiently empowered and taken off the streets of Nigerian cities; the era of Ebonyi street hawkers will be a thing of the past when APC takes over government in Ebonyi State come May 2019,” Ogbuoji added.

Speaking about the flag-off ceremony, APC candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone, Nweze Onu lauded Ogbuoji for using his position as a Senator to attract many beneficial projects to the state.

“His impacts have been felt in all aspects of life of Ebonyi people – from health infrastructure to education, electricity, portable water, good road networks and a myriad of empowerment projects,” said Onu.

On his part,the Ebonyi State Chairman of APC, Eze Nwachukwu Eze, said the party has applied to the state Ministry of Youths and Sports for the release of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, for the event.

“We have duly written to the Ministry of Sports to allow us use the stadium to host our dear President Buhari and his teeming supporters.

“We have made all arrangements to ensure our people give Mr. President a heroic welcome,”Nwachukwu said.

Edeze said: “I make bold to say that Ebonyi State is fully ready to receive Mr. President. And we have planned to make sure Ebonyi State rally is a huge success.

“With the level of preparation, what happened in Enugu and Anambra states will be a child’s play. I make bold to say that what Mr. President will experience in Ebonyi, will be like the grand finale of his rallies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogbuoji advised Governor Umahi to “accord himself some honour and reserve some modicum of decorum as a governor and stop announcing it to the world that he works against his own party, the PDP.

“In other states already visited, the only thing the governor does is just to welcome the president and it ends there. And I would promise that since Umahi sounds this way and trying to arrogate to himself the success of the rally he has foreseen and which everybody in the state knows, we would ask that he doesn’t come near President Buhari to welcome him on arrival.

“I will urge Umahi to steer clear of the event that day and watch how it would flop. Since he boasts that the APC doesn’t pose a threat to him in Ebonyi, a normal politician would rather stay away and allow the emptiness of his enemy or opposition lay bare before the public.