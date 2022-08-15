The Presidency has described as lie from the pit of hell, reports that that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill for the creation of Zazzau State.

In a statement signed by Senator Uba Sani, Kaduna Central Senatorial District and Kaduna State All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, said the bill which the report claimed he co-sponsored, was concocted, subversive and malicious

The statement read thus: My attention has been drawn to a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill for the creation of Zazzau State, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.

My immediate reaction to this outrageous and patently false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent. How can people go to the extent of planning to destabilize their own state and worsen the insecurity situation because Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship elections in Kaduna State.

The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is on break. No such bill is before the Senate.

Requests for creation of states are normally tabled before the Committee for Constitional Review.

The story is therefore the handiwork of agents of destabilization and must be investigated by security agencies. Those behind this subversive act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

I am fully focused on putting finishing touches to fashioning effective strategies to ensure our success in the 2023 governorship elections.

We have also been sharing our blueprint for Kaduna State with critical stakeholders in order to get their inputs. We are set for the commencement of campaigns in September 2022. No amount of evil machinations can distract us from our set goals. Their plans would continue to fail because our people are enlightened and understand the schemes of anti – development elements.