Homosexuality and lesbianism is against the law, I was not ready to play around that.

“Please disregard my friend Manager, we all have boyfriends. It’s just a Girls’ hangout, nothing sinister and we are certainly not lesbians,” I said quickly with a smile trying to douse whatever suspicion Zara may have aroused in him.

When we got into my suite, I looked at Jasmine and said pointedly “Put her on a tight leash, I refuse to be arrested on Zara’s whims and caprices. Geez, put a lid on it Zara!” I said giving her a venomous look. You may have guessed right! Zara will not have any of that but chose to react in the most unlikely way; she turned up the volume of the background music in the room and proceeded to do a pole dance (I only noticed it when she jumped on it, crazy girl!) whining, grinding and twerking in our faces. I shook my head in disbelief, the girl is incorrigible. We all had a good laugh and settled down to do justice to the beautiful spread of sumptuous and rich Nigerian meal before us.

We had a rule, no serious issues discussed during meal times. So the banter was light and relaxing. After which we decided to table our matters like we usually do; now there is a twist to this. A matter is only discussed if the person involved is ok with us delving into their private matter. If there is resistance we don’t go any further. I told the Girls that my younger Brother, Odafe had decided to take his Sweetheart, Nkechi to the Registry on the 28th of April which is his Birthday. He had earlier on in 2021 done his traditional and Church blessing. It turned out bigger than he wanted and so this Registry in 2022, he was emphatic he wanted just family but my friends are family so of course I had to tell them.

We started with Bola, as you may all have recalled Bola is dating a married man and his wife requested to meet with her. Of course we all were against the idea but the eventual decision was Bola’s and she chose to meet with her. I must be more traditional and old school than I thought because I cannot do what this woman suggested.

“So are you going to tell us or are we just going to sit like statutes and wait till ‘God knows when’ before you say something?” Zara asked irritably. I gave Zara a warning glance. “Give her a minute to gather her thoughts, don’t rush her,” I said in indignation. After a few minutes Bola plunged in, “Her terms are as follows; one, I do not try to take him away from her, we share him. Two, She gets 4 days of the week because she was there before me and I get 3.

Three, I must never encroach on her day and most importantly I should not drain him sexually on the 3rd day so he does not feel too tired to perform his manly duties when it is her turn. Four, I must never be seen at family functions or social events with him and if coincidentally all 3 of us are in the same place, she takes precedence over ‘our man’.

Five, he is active in his old boys association and I must never go to any get together organised by them even when she is not in town…….” “Hold it! What kind of instructions are these? You can’t be serious?” Jasmine asked in amazement. I guess she echoed our sentiments; for various reasons of course. For me I was appalled as Bola sat there spewing those words like she was talking about the weather.

Kaycee sat motionless; I can only imagine what she must be thinking. Zara was spiting vituperations and using words that will make a virgin blush. “What da f**k!” Zara said, her eyes flashing fire.

I could not believe what I was hearing; this woman is willing to share her husband with Bola! What will make a woman prefer to share her husband rather than loose him? Is it normal? The truth is, no woman wants to share her man and if she is doing so, the pain never goes away.