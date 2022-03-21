From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has charged the Federal Government to put in more efforts in tackling the scourge of insecurity.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who addressed journalists yesterday, lamented that the killings and Kidnapping were getting out of hand.

Onwubiko also agued that it was not enough for the Department of State Services (DSS), to dish out threats or raise an alarm that some unnamed governors of North Central and North Eastern States were planning to cause inter ethnic violence in some states.

He said the DSS should rather provide security protection for intending protesters who are disenchantment with the state of the nation, contending that it was their fundamental rights to express themselves.

He, however accused the DSS of working against constitutional democracy by threatening to stop the citizens’ exercise of their rights to civil protests and “wondered what else the DSS want Nigerians to do if the President consistently manifests a clear failure of governance and shows crass incompetence in handling the affairs of the State.”

He said, “HURIWA however thinks that the Department of State Services was being clever by half by raising this specific alarm that some governors in the North Central, South South and North East states are plotting to create anarchy.

“It is laughable that the same Federal security agency maintained conspiratorial silence on the massive and coordinated violent attacks against some states across the country. Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna and Benue State have been badly hit by waves of banditry and terrorist acts.

“Benue has been particularly over ran by armed Fulani herdsmen in the recent times with more than 17 local government areas been worse hit by the terrorists.

Yet, the secret police spoke up only when the government and people of the victims of terrorism of armed Fulani herdsmen have spoken out against the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killings.

“For instance, Benue State says they have justifiably being pushed to the walls and their women, children and the aged are massively being killed and that they have no other option but to activate their constitutionally permitted remedy of self defence.

“Only then, the DSS came up with this conspiracy theory of plans to destabilise Nigeria. HURIWA condemns this conspiratorial silence and the willful inaction of all the security agencies to stop the continuous killings of Benue and Southern Kaduna farmers.”

He urged the DSS and other security agencies “to move swiftly and end the growing insecurity that is sweeping across the country rather than raise false alarms against perceived enemies of the federal government.”