Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has advised Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Godwin Obaseki, to put the interest of the party first as they go into the governorship primaries in Edo State.

Yari, who was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a private visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, called on Oshiomhole and Obaseki to tolerate each other no matter what their personal interests might be.

The governorship election slated for September 19, 2020, has been trailed by intra-party feud between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

Similar unresolved issues in Zamfara and Rivers states cost the APC electoral fortunes in the 2019 general election in Nigeria.

“I think as a party man and pioneer party person, the entire life is about tolerance.

“We have to tolerate one another and no matter what interest we have, we must put the interest of the party in our hearts. We should also look at the interest of the party as superior to any other interest.”

The former Zamfara governor said that there are laid down procedures of the party, insisting that such procedures must be followed in resolving issues in the party.

“The laid down procedure there is there; the rules are there; the constitution is there.

“Let us respect the constitution of our party and let us respect one another because the issue of part is not about me, it is not about the chairman, it is not about the president. It is collective responsibility.

“Therefore, I think it is important for both the governor and the chairman to fine-tune how they are going to work for the safety of this party and for the purpose of winning election in Edo State,” Yari stated.