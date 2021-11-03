By Sunday Ani

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) reconciliation committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has told members of the party that are aggrieved to forward their written petition to the committee.

Adamu told newsmen after a meeting of the committee in Abuja that they are also encouraging those that have dragged the party to court to withdraw such cases.

He said the committee is committed to finding solutions to all grievances either before or after the congress, saying “We don’t want to go to the convention as a divided house”.

The former Nasarawa State Governor, noted that the committee is going to ask for petitions and complaints to be formally submitted.

” We are not going to assume. We have to formalize it; party issues are not a one man issue. It is a body of institutions comprising of members of the party.

“Where there are complaints, we want to have them in writing, put it on record on what complaint and coming from where and from whom. We would arrange after compiling the complaints; we will arrange to have interaction directly with the sources of these complaints.

“Who are the principal persons behind the complaints; then we will have a meeting with them. Then round of with the leaders of the party, so that we will also tap from their experiences and fair knowledge of what is happening to our party.

“By the time we do that, we will have a complete package of the solutions that were provided. We will do our best to see that this assignment succeeds.

“Generally anybody that is aggrieved will petition; they will formally submit what is their grievances, what is offending them. We will not work on speculations, we want to have a formal presentation on the areas of conflicts and on the basis of that, we see how to approach our solution and efforts to reconcile the disagreeing parties.

“We don’t want to work with speculations. Anyone who is aggrieved should write formally to us, the committee.”

He added: “We also find means to encourage those who have dragged the party to court to withdraw their court cases. You know the party has advised members against instituting legal action. We don’t want to go to convention as a divided house. We will address the grievances before the convention. “

