Russia’sS Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met for their first-ever summit yesterday, vowing to seek closer ties as they look to counter United States influence. Putin emerged from the talks saying that like the United States, Russia sup- ports efforts to reduce ten- sions on the Korean peninsula and prevent nuclear conflicts. But he insisted that Pyongyang needs guarantees of its security and sovereignty, and took a

veiled swipe at Washing- ton for trying to strong-arm North Korea. “We need to… return to a state where international law, not the law of the strongest, determines the situation in the world,” Putin said. The summit in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok came with Kim locked in a nuclear stand- off with Washington and Putin keen to put Moscow forward as a player in an- other global flashpoint. The two leaders shook hands and shared smiles before heading into one- on-one talks that lasted nearly two hours, longer than expected, at a university campus on an island off the Pacific coast city. In brief statements before their meeting, both men said they were looking to strengthen ties that date back to the Soviet Union’s support for the founder of North Korea, Kim’s grand- father Kim Il Sung.

Kim said he hoped to turn the modern relationship with Moscow into a “more stable and sound one” while Putin said the visit would give a boost to diplomatic and economic ties. Putin said he sup- ported Kim’s efforts to normalise relations with the United States and hoped to find out “what Russian can do” to help with the issue of denuclearisation.