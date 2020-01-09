Russian President Vladimir Putin observed test launches of nuclear-capable Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles on Thursday in the Russian-annexed Crimea region, state media reported.

Russia has been keen to demonstrate its defence of Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula geographically connected to mainland Ukraine, since the 2014 annexation evoked broad international outcry.

Two MiG-31K warplanes practised target-firing the Kinzhal ballistic missile, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Several naval vessels including the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and the Kolpino submarine practised launching the Kalibr cruise missile, the report said. (dpa/NAN)