(Sputnik/NAN)

The international community should facilitate joint scientific research on the new strains of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that have appeared over recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

“Several variants of this dangerous disease, as is known, have appeared recently.

“The international community should create the conditions for scientists and specialists to work together to understand why and how mutations of, for example, the coronavirus occur, and how the strains differ from one another,” Putin said in an online address delivered to the World Economic Forum.

New highly infectious COVID-19 variants have been discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil over recent weeks, raising fears over vaccine efficacy.