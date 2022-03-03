General Supervisor of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry, Ikeja, Lagos, Francis Otukwu, has called on the United Nations and western nations to rescue innocent people in Ukraine faced with a rain of missiles and gunshots from Russian war arsenals.

“Whatever the grouses of the Russian federation against the Ukrainian Republic or their desire to protect the interest of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the former Soviet colony with all the destructive war machinery of a superpower against a weak and less-developed country is only an exercise to waste human life, especially women and children who are easy targets of such atrocities.

That is besides the destruction of properties and people’s means of livelihood. This must be stopped before it escalates to full-scale war between Russia and the NATO powers that are already irked by Putin’s expansionist tendencies and show of force.”

Otukwu stated this in his message during the ministry’s commemoration of the 13th anniversary of the Ascension to heaven of the founder, ThankGod Chukwuma, with the theme: “Teach them to observe all things I have commanded you…,” which, he said, includes love of one’s neighbour and peaceful co-existence.

The cleric commended leading European nations and the United States’ President, Joe Biden, for the economic measures already taken against Russia even as he appealed to the United Nations, as an impartial arbiter, to rally diplomatic efforts to check further loss of lives as war sentiments are high between the two nations.

He regretted that once again, the Nigerian government has been caught napping in assisting Nigerians whom are now stranded in Ukraine, despite the several warnings and war preparation by Putin before the eventual invasion and exchange of hostilities.