From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV), have announced the arrest of one Sunday James, an alleged fake military officer who has been intimidating and oppressing residents and traders in the Benin metropolis.

The PUWOV state Coordinator, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, who disclosed this to journalists, said the suspect was arrested at the Oba Ovonramwen Square in Benin, with a fake military identification card from the Civil Intelligence Agency (CIA).

He explained that the suspected fake soldier was arrested following intelligence and complaints from residents in the area, adding that the suspect has been handed over to the Oba Market Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.

“Officials of PUWOV have apprehended one Sunday James for impersonating and parading as an officer of the Nigerian Army at the Oba Ovonranmen Square in Benin City. The suspect was arrested wearing military uniforms, with a fake identity card.

“His arrest followed a tip-off that the suspect has been presenting himself as a serving soldier in the area for a while, and has been intimidating and harassing residents, traders and others in the Oba Ovonranmen Square and environs.

“The suspect ran out of luck on December 7, 2021, when he went on with his normal business of harassing and intimidating residents on Camouflage T-shirt, when he was apprehended by PUWOV officials.

“He has been handed over to the Oba Market Police Division for further investigation and prosecution”, Yusuf-Osagie added.

He reassured of increased collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a crime-free yuletide in the state and expressed committed to supporting the state government in curbing all forms of criminality and making the state habitable for every resident.