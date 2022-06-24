Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared Monday work free day to enable its citizens enrol in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

Gidado explained that work free day to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

Mohammed expressed concern over the low turn-out of eligible Voters.

”By this, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, and other top government functionaries are directed to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilise eligible registrants to come out en-mass and register.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has agreed to extend the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

INEC’s initial deadline for the registration was June 30.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday stopped INEC from ending the exercise.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of Court 10 granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).(NAN)