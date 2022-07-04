From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has said that 45 per cent of eligible voters were yet to be registered in ongoing continuous voters registration exercises across the country.

The human rights group said that the problem was due to inadequate staff and registration materials, lateness and nonchalant attitude of registration officials and malfunction of registration equipment, population surge among others.

It called on citizens to leverage the extension of continuous voters registration exercise by ensuring that all eligible adults suffrage registered to enable them participates in the next year’s general elections.

The Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of CLO, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement expressed dismayed and disbelief that the much-celebrated ballot box revolution has not been reflected in the number of registered voters in the southeast.

“It may interest to note that nearly forty-five per cent of eligible voters are yet to be registered. It leaves much to be desired”.

He appealed to Anambrarians, citizens and residents to obtain their PVC because it is the only power to elect good leaders and reject bad leaders.

“Our on-the-spot assessment of some registration centres, complaints of prospective registrants and reliable information by patriotic citizens indicates that the INEC officials are not living up to expectations.

“Prospective registrants encounter a lot of problems ranging from inadequate staff and registration materials, lateness and nonchalant attitude of registration officials, malfunction of registration equipment, waste of time and an unprecedented huge crowd of unattended registrants, alleged demand for gratification both for registration and collection of voters card.

“The State Resident Electoral Commissioner should as a matter of public importance set up a Monitoring Committee that will enable him to get first-hand information of problems encountered by the prospective registrants and INEC.

“He should also disguise himself and pay impromptu visits to various registration centres to adequately be knowledgeable about the real situation, in order to proffer prompt and permanent solutions.

“He should also organise town hall meetings with citizens, Civil Society Organisations, Markets, Religious and traditional leaders on the best applicable way to get every adult’s suffrage registered and more convenient and easy means for disbursement of voters cards to owners.

“It is pertinent to note that apathy, indifference and undernourishment of our democracy is a threat to our democracy and good governance.

“If a wrong candidate emerged in an election, it means that the majority of good people failed to participate in the elections or they mortgaged their conscience.

“Significantly, the beginning of our political wisdom is to understand that politics drives the socio-economic and religious life of every nation.

“Worthy of note is that when we think about politics, we think about people because minority will always have their say, but the majority will always have their way, hence collective, cooperative and collaborative efforts should be made to ensure that the zone will be among highly registered voters in the country as a clear indication that, we are committed to actualizing Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“Mobilisation, sensitisation and education of citizens in this regard should begin with you and your family. It will be recalled that a vote is like a rifle, its usefulness depends on the user. Obtain your voters’ card, wisely use your inalienable right to enthrone good and charismatic leaders and governments” Ezekwueme stated.