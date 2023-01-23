From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has declared tomorrow and next as work-free days for workers in the state public service, to enable them collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

A statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin said: “Following the extension of Permanent Voter Cards collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved two days – Tuesday, 24 and Wednesday, 25 January as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government”.

“Goveror Abiodun also enjoined all executive members of public markets and private establishments in the state to allow flexibility in their schedules for residents to use the opportunity to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission’s offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs.”

The governor noted that voting is a civic responsibility, and all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose those who govern them.