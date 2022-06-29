From John Adams Minna

The Niger state chapter of Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) has commended the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for declaring Thursday and Friday as public holiday to enable the people of the state register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

CAN Chairman Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna in a statement by the Media Aide Daniel Atori, said the Public holiday is a welcome development as it will enable the people of the state who have not registered before, those who have attained the age of 18 years or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to have the opportunity to regularize it.

The statement urged the people, especially Church leaders, worshippers, Civil Servants, Public Office Holders, Women and youths to take advantage of the holiday to get their PVCs registration done.

Bishop Yohanna while expressing appreciation to the Governor, call on Bloc leaders to mobilize and continue in the sensitization of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise and come out en-mass to register and obtain their Voters’ Cards before the closing date announced by the INEC.