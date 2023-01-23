By Christopher Oji

Association of Anioma Professionals (AAP) is collaborating with town unions in Delta North senatorial district to mobilise registered voters to collect their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) before January 31 deadline.

AAP is a non-political group of professionals of Anioma extraction committed to the economic, educational and cultural growth of the area. Membership is drawn from the nine local government areas that make up the district.

In a statement, Emmanuel Emecheta, Board of Trustees member, yesterday, said the move followed the resolution adopted during its recent meeting where the group applauded the measures taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the coming general election credible.

Speaking in a current affairs programme on television, Mr. Peter Nkenchor, president-general of AAP, commended INEC for reducing the impact of the human element in the conduct of the election through the adoption of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technology-based tools.

“The major factor that has kept voters turn out low is the perception by Nigerians that the system is corrupted and their votes will not count. But that perception has changed with INEC’s introduction of technology in the process. Many people registered to obtain their PVCs on account of the innovations introduced by INEC and we commend commission for this.

“We have initiated a process to ensure our people take full advantage of the ongoing exercise for collection of PVCs. One of the processes is our collaboration with the leadership of town unions in Anioma nation. Our desire is to ensure Anioma people are armed with their PVCs to be able to exercise the power to determine who will govern them.”