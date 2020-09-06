Patrick Osagie Osakwe aka PVO Lala has made a dramatic return to the music scene with his latest single, Scam.

Scam is essentially Afropop but delivered in a unique fashion solely geared towards alerting the masses that always fall prey to unending promises made by the politicians.

Speaking on the work, the grey-bearded act maintained, “I have gotten to the unsuspecting masses, especially parents who may have been defrauded severally by the politicians who are now ready to defraud their children too. Enough of the politicians fooling the masses; that is why I am alerting and warning parents to make sure politicians do not scam their children during the elections taking place in some states.”

Though, likened to the late music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, PVO Lala has distanced himself as a possible successor to the Abami Eda because he plays Afropop and not Afrobeat. “Aside this, Fela’s shoes are too big for anybody to step into, including his children, even 20 years after his death,” he added.

With this titillating musical experiment, PVO Lala stands a chance of getting national and international recognition.