From Chinelo Obogo, Zaria
Following the completion of the five-year tenure of Capt. Fola Akinkuotu of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on January 7, 2021, a former Director of Operations at the agency, Mathew Pwajok, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director.
The appointment of Pwajok who retired from service in December was directed by a letter emanating from the Ministry of Aviation, Human Resource Management FMA/ PS/ APPT/ CEO/014/1/23 and addressed the MD of the agency.
The letter titled: Appointment of Director to Oversee the Office of the Managing Director/CEO and signed by A.D Muhammad for the Honourable Minister read: “I am directed to inform you that the Honourable Minister has approved that Mr. Pwajok Mathew Lawrence, Director of Operations, to oversee the Office of the Managing Director pending the appointment of a substantive MD/CEO.
“You are to kindly accord the director all the necessary support and cooperation he needs while overseeing the office. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the esteem regards of the honourable Minister.”
