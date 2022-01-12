From Chinelo Obogo, Zaria

Following the completion of the five-year tenure of Capt. Fola Akinkuotu of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on January 7, 2021, a former Director of Operations at the agency, Mathew Pwajok, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director.

The appointment of Pwajok who retired from service in December was directed by a letter emanating from the Ministry of Aviation, Human Resource Management FMA/ PS/ APPT/ CEO/014/1/23 and addressed the MD of the agency.

The letter titled: Appointment of Director to Oversee the Office of the Managing Director/CEO and signed by A.D Muhammad for the Honourable Minister read: “I am directed to inform you that the Honourable Minister has approved that Mr. Pwajok Mathew Lawrence, Director of Operations, to oversee the Office of the Managing Director pending the appointment of a substantive MD/CEO.