Maduka Nweke

Property World Africa Network otherwise known as PWAN Group, a leading real estate network marketing firm, has unleashed it’s maiden build and sale exquisite estate, on the bourgeoning Lekki axis.

Max Court, as it is called is the Group’s answer to all the questions that house owners are asking for, said PWAN Group’s Chairman, Dr. Augustine Onwumere explained at the ground opening of the estate, held recently at Oko Addo, Lagos.

He explained that Max Court is a unique blend of 39 apartment housing units consisting of Studio houses, one bedroom, two bedroom flats; and 55 semi detached three bedroom terrace duplexes and the flagship four bedroom terrace duplexes with BQ.

Designed to accommodate 84 families Max Courts sits on a little over two hectares of dry land, at Oko Addo, one of Lekki’s prime location, where flooding is a not an issue and located about three minutes drive from Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

Perfecting the ground opening ceremony Dr Onwumere, described Max Court as comfort redefined. He said: “We have taken into consideration everything to make residents enjoy the unique ambience of Max Court and live comfortably. We have fantastic road network, drainages, top notch security and automated gates. We understand that living is not just being in your house, but how you interact with the environment and how relate to the people around you.

“Our independent power plants for round-the-clock electricity supply, and sewage treatment plant are all located away from residential area. A specious green area have also been provided for maximum relaxation of Max Court residents in addition to recreational facilities as well as commercial centers or shopping malls. Your kids also can ride their bikes within the estate without the danger of being knocked down by traffic within the estate.”

The giant players in the real estate sector, which is reputed for having exceedingly very large bank all over Nigeria, hopes to sale out the entire 84 units within four months. Addressing marketers and PWAN partners at the occasion, Dr. Onwumere said; “It’s gives us great joy to be in front of you today, to do a ground breaking exercise in this estate call Max Court. It is historic in the sense that videos and pictures will always point back to today, when in two years time all the houses here will be fully built by God’s Grace.”

“Our vision is that within four months, the whole 84 units will already have Landlords that have been committed to pay for their choice of housing units in installment, because the estate is in a good location. Take pictures; create awareness; this land has Certificate of Occupancy and it’s secured. I believe that your coming here is not in vain, PWAN has given you a new product, a new life in selling Land and developing it. We have a new light in our business, this estate is declared open,” he added.

Invariably there is an added incentive to excite prospective buyers. “We are not just offering beautiful houses in a serene environment, but we are also offering the means to own them by providing mortgage facilities through our partners, Home Base Mortgage and a host of others.

“Now I think that makes a whole lot of sense; and we want to make a lot of noise about it because that seems to be the issue with home ownership. Prospective investors can now access the facilities simply by contacting PWAN Max office and the mortgage bankers. At Max Court estate, a prospective investor can buy a house with as little as two million naira, and one can choose how long he or she wants to pay up for the property of their choice. The process is without stress, you walk in here, pick your form, make your equity contribution and sign your contract,” Baron Okwuosa, PWAN Max’s Business Development Manager intimated.

“We have a very flexible payment plan. One could take as much as 20 years to pay up although it’s subject to reassessment, revaluation by the mortgage institutions. We have negotiated fantastic payment mortgage terms for prospective investors because we want to make this project special.

“Those who don’t want to take mortgage facility can also spread their payment plan for as much as eighteen month. We have put in facilities specifically designed enable you to own it; because if you cannot own it, the aim is defeated. The truth is; your client, my client and everyone should be able to afford a unit in our exclusive residential estate because we have included the pay-small-small plan into the ownership process for everyone to enjoy.

The concept also took into cognisance the plight of beginners and young people, who desire to live in the rich neighbourhood of Lekki axis. “Max Court is designed so that the largest segments of society which is the low and middle income classes are considered and we are so glad that we have a product that fits their design,” Okwuosa related.

While deploying the company’s marketing potentials, the Group Managing, Dr Jayne Onwumere, urged Independent Marketers and PWAN Partners, to also aspire to become owners of some of the apartments in Max Court. “You are not just going to sale, you are going to also own. That is why you are PWAN Business Owners.”

“As you are thinking of selling to somebody also think of how you are going to own for yourself. If that is at the back of your mind, you will be thinking how many units you will have to sale before I will be able to buy your own. That helps you make your moves and you are going to achieve that target. If you remember that PWAN Group started on a bar chair, without money and have now grown into this huge conglomerate, just believe that anything is possible; you can achieve your target,” she said.