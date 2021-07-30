By Maduka Nweke

The owners of Cedarwood Luxury Estate, PWAN Plus, recently scored another professional point when it handed over keys to three bedroom terraces and boys quarter apartments to pioneer subscribers into its luxury housing project in Lekki, Lagos recently.

The event, which took place at Cedarwood Luxury Estate, Ajayi Apata along Lekki-Epe Expressway, has been described as a double record setting feat from the stables of PWAN Plus.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PWAN Plus, Dr. Julius Oyedemi, PWAN Plus was not only able to deliver on the promise to hand over keys/ homes to its clients; but did so three months ahead of contract period of six months.

The achievement also singles out PWAN Plus as the first among 32 affiliate companies under Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group, which is widely acclaimed as Africa’s leading property development firm.

He said; “I feel so honoured, I feel so blessed today because many people in the diaspora don’t believe that good things can come out of Nigerians. Today, I am a proud Nigeßrian, I can say that from the beginning of this project till today we have kept our promise, integrity, quality and standard. I feel so honoured seeing that those who subscribed into these beautiful and luxury and homes are collecting the keys.”

The obviously elate Managing Director added: “The contract we had with our clients is that six months after they completed their payments, we will give them their homes. But amazingly, we are giving them their keys three months after they made complete payments. And what does that tell us? That tells us that yes there are true Nigerians and Nigerian organisations that are making Nigeria proud. I can say that we are one of those organisations.”

Dr Oyedemi also assured intending investors in Cedarwood brand of luxury homes that doing business with Cedarwood Luxury Estates is the best thing they could ever experience. “We are out to deliver on integrity. For me, integrity is the key,” he stated.

