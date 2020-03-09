Bunmi Ogunyale

The much-awaited Chess4Change mentorship programme for secondary school students has finally commenced in Lagos.

The programme, according to the organisers, was aimed to tutor and nurture secondary school students about chess and also to enlighten the students on skill set that would help them thrive in their academics and in the future.

The mentorship, which is the first of several others, kicked off with a tour of the PwC office complex, as student-beneficiaries of the programme were ushered through the facility by PwC officials, who described the layout and inner workings of the organisation.

This was keeping in line with the objectives of the mentorship sessions to inspire and motivate students, by creating a close contact point between the students and the PwC brand.

The event also featured its trademark mentorship sessions, which were delivered by an esteemed range of facilitators, including number four ranked chess player, Oluwafemi Balogun, as well as PwC representatives.

Facilitators at the event also discussed topics such as; Digital Skills: Requisite skills to thrive in a digital world, Financial literacy:

The hacks of saving culture and Self Esteem: How to build your self-confidence.