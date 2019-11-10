Zika Bobby

For the 12 months ending 30 June 2019, PwC firms around the world had gross revenues of $42.4 billion, up 7 percent in local currency and 4 percent in US dollars. Revenues grew across all lines of business and major markets, boosted by the power of the PwC brand and continued significant investments in quality, technology and people.

As its clients face increasing challenges and opportunities driven by technological advances, stakeholder expectations and other changes, they require us to work together across the broad range of our operations helping them to deal with issues such as cyber security, trust, regulation and strategic workforce planning. And as a result, its business is growing rapidly in these areas to meet increased client demand.

“Over the past year, we’ve continued to focus on delivering value to our stakeholders, working hard to build trust and help our clients solve their most complex problems. As a result, PwC businesses grew in all major markets around the world. Our strong growth in revenues has enabled us to continue to invest in our businesses and our people. Investments in technology are making our services more relevant and enhancing the quality of our work.

“PwC firms now employ 276,000 people worldwide and are investing heavily in learning and development to ensure our people can build rewarding careers and are prepared for the future world of work,” said Bob Moritz, PwC’s Global Chairman.

In the Americas, revenues were up by 5 percent compared with 4 percent the prior year, with a particularly strong performance from operations in the US and Canada, offset by some challenging economic conditions in Brazil where revenue rose by 2 percent. Growth in Western Europe was up by 7 percent. In Central and Eastern Europe, revenues continued to grow strongly – up 10 percent – marking the fourth consecutive year of double digit grow