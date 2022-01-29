PwC Nigeria has announced the sponsorship of the 2022 National Under-17 Cricket Tournament organized by the Nigeria Cricket Federation for the third consecutive time.

According to a release made available to Saturday Sun, the tournament will take place from January 28 to February 20, 2022 with the zonal qualifications scheduled to take place from January 28 to January 30, 2022 and national finals scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 20, 2022 will hold in Abuja.

The Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria and President, Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, said it was to improve grassroots cricket.

“The tournament stemmed from the shared purpose by PwC Nigeria and the Nigeria Cricket Federation to solve complex societal problems especially in areas of youth and teenage development. The gender-inclusive tournament was subsequently created to empower Nigerian youths with increased opportunities for physical, social and economic development and advancement. Thanks to the programme, many Nigerian boys and girls have been able to improve their overall fitness, integrate into systems and structures that have helped them develop positive social skills and values, and have been given further opportunities to pursue Cricket professionally and represent the nation in both domestic and international tournaments.

“Edo State will host the elimination series of the tournament in the South-South region, Oyo State will host the South-West, Ebonyi State will host the South-East, Abuja (Federal Capital Territory) will host the North-Central, Kaduna State will host the North-West and finally, Gombe State will host the North-East. The National Finals will subsequently take place in Abuja,” he stated.