People living with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria have singled out Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a role model in the area of inclusion of PWDs in governance.

They said the governor towered above others in providing sustainable livelihoods for PWDs and offering them leadership appointments even outside disabilities-related government positions in Nigeria.

Top professionals and world acclaimed disabilities’ advocates who spoke when the persons with disabilities gathered for strategic talk shop on their participation in 2023 politics, pledged their support for Bello, saying “we will support those who support us.”

The seminar with the theme: “PWDs, politics, power and powerlessness” was organised by the Centre For Ability Rehabilitation and Empowerment, in collaboration with The Ray of Hope Foundation.

Chief Responsibility Officer, Centre For Ability Rehabilitation and Empowerment (CARE), Dr. Chike Okogwu, who gave the keynote address, commended Governor Bello for not only domesticating the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, but also towering high above his few counterparts in showcasing the raw abilities of PWDs to succeed and make differences in any assignment they are saddled with.

He said Bello had appointed more PWDs into public offices than any other state governor and urged other governors and politicians to emulate him.

Okogwu, a Havard-trained disabilities advocate, also lauded the Kogi Governor for the way and manner he championed the move that PWDs should be included as members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the extent of sponsoring advertorials in this regard.

