From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), numbering hundreds, on Friday, stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appreciate the party for making nomination forms free to them to contest for various positions.

They equally noted they came to the party’s headquarters to commend President Muhammad Buhari for giving them a voice by creating a Commission for them as well as the disability law that makes it compulsory for 5 per cent of PWDs to be employed in any government agency.

The PWD members announced that they equally there to drum support for Governor Yahaya Bello’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Speaking to newsmen, they claimed that the Governor had domesticated the disability law in Kogi State, expressing confidence that if he wins the president, PWDs matter would be his priority.

The chairman Kogi State disability board, Hon Ibrahim Daniel Arome, told newsmen that the board he chairs was established by Kogi State Governor

“We want to let everybody know that the inclusion we have been yearning for can only be found in the party APC under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari who made it possible for us to have a voice.

“Also in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has domesticated the disability law and today though on a wheel chair I live a free and fulfiled life like any other person.

“So many of us that have been so neglected by the society, APC has given us a voice, Gov Yahaya Bello who we are expecting to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari has also given us the same voice in Kogi State.

“You are seeing us in our numbers to attest to the fact that Bello believes in people like us. He is the only man who has PWD as the national coordinator of his campaign council in the history of all those aspiring to be President.

“This is the only Governor who has given automatic ticket for Ankpa 1 State Constituency to a PWD after pleading with able bodied men that were contending with him and they understood why the PWD should be in the law making business and today we have a PWD who will fly the APC flag during the next election,” he said.

Equally speaking, the deputy speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Ahmed Muhammed, commended governor Bello for making the issues of Persons With Disabilities priority.

He also thanked the party for giving opportunity to a PWD to represent Ankpa 1.

“It is a great joy for myself as member representing Ankpa 1, he is going to take over from me in 2023. I want Nigerians to know that the Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello is for all. A man that is practical about inclusion of PWDs “Look at Arome though on wheel chair but Bello made him the State chairman of board on PWDs the governor made him

“I proposed this disability bill sometimes two years ago and because of the Love Bello have for PWDs, what I laboured for has come to reality. I have been doing a lot in my constituency, I have built houses for PWDs and I am so happy today that my constituency is going to be the first to benefit from my Labour, I appreciate APC and Yahaya Bello.

The executive secretary of the Kogi State Office for Disability Affairs,” he said.

Explaining their mission to the secretariat, Zacchaus Dare Martin, appreciated the leadership of the party for harkening to their agitation to make nomination forms for People Living With Disability, PLWD free of charge.

“We made a national protest asking for APC to declare forms free for PLWD and as a listening party they obliged us the request.

“Today, that has in no small measure brought major PWDs who are highly educated and politically agile to showcase their leadership capacity across the states. They are contesting for Senate, House of Reps and State Assembly seats because the forms are free.

“We want them to succeed. Nigeria will never go back to Egypt. Under His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman, APC will coast home to victory in all our elections.

“Another reason why we are here this morning is to appreciate the man I will describe as an angel sent to us for a special mission, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the governor who over the years has given listening ears to the voice of PWDs.

“He gave them appointments as special advisers, senior special advisers, board members and more importantly, he gave them assignments, not in area of disability.

“There is a visually impaired person who is Special Adviser on Media. He does this to show that he believes in their capacity to showcase their potentials.

“More importantly, His Excellency recently established Kogi State Office for Disability Affairs. It is the first of its kind, in the history of Kogi State no agency, no commission, no board has been in charge of PWDs for inclusiveness, but Bello has changed the narrative.

“He gave an agency today that is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of PWDs in Kogi state.

He said Bello has directed that 39 per cent should be reserved for PWDs in the forthcoming employment of teachers in the State.

He said there are many of the PWDs are graduates in different fields, but because of stigmatisation, they are not given jobs.

“As we speak, the only PWD who aspired to go to Kogi State House of Assembly was given automatic ticket by Governor Yahaya Bello to run. He has also promised to give him all the support he needs to ensure he wins. It is a good omen,” he said.

