By Nkechi Chima

It was indeed a colourful event as Pyakasa community in Lugbe, Abuja recently rallied traditional rulers and other guests to celebrate the annual New Yam Festival.

There was admirable display of cultural dance by the Igbo living in Pyakasa, as well as various masquerades on parade to light up the occasion. The highlight of the festival was the cutting of yam to celebrate this year’s bountiful harvest.

According to His Royal Highness, Pyakasa Kingdom, Igwe Friday Uzochimereze who also doubles as the chairman, Garki Market Association, the annual yam festival aims at fostering unity among Nigerians living in the community.

His words: “As Igbo, we will never allow our culture and tradition to wipe away, so we are celebrating it to enable our children do the same. We are also using the occasion to thank God for bountiful harvest. We have different tribes such as Gbagi among others, not just Igbo. So, the yam festival creates unity among our people.”