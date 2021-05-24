The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has called on the federal government to do something on the state of the roads in the country, declaring that the state of the Port Harcourt-Aba road is a bad advertisement for the country.

The poor state of the federal highway came to the fore over the weekend when Egyptian side, Pyramids posted a video of their road trip from Port Harcourt to Aba calling it a shame.

Egbe whose outfit constructed the Enyimba stadium turf noted that the Egyptians deliberately wanted to paint the country in bad light by showing the video to the world.

Egbe was however quick to add that government on its part also need to avoid the country being embarrassed by her international visitors by fixing our roads.