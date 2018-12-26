Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has expressed worry over insecurity challenges in the country and their implications for the 2019 general elections.

The group which made reference to the kidnap and murder of Major Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd) in Jos, Plateau State; former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh (retd) by gunmen along Abuja/ Keffi road, about 3,500 persons killed by Boko Haram insurgents and about 1,500 others killed as a result of clashes between farmers and herdsmen, said it is “profoundly apprehensive about this widespread state of insecurity.

“It appears that Federal government has completely lost capacity to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.”

The NAS Capon, Mr Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, in a statement titled: “Before insecurity becomes the epitome of Nigeria’s socio-politics,” noted that “this near-total breakdown of law and order is an ominous sign for national peace and stability, especially, given the imminent 2019 general elections.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest 2 armed robbers in Yenagoa

Gbahabo explained that to curb insecurity in the country, the Federal government should commence addressing the plethora of socio-economic problems that fuel the challenge.

He tasked the Federal government to wake to the reality that the security situation was getting out of control and move to salvage the situation by putting in place a strategic plan to tackle security challenges through mopping up arms and controlling arms proliferation.

Gbahabo, regretting that perpetrators of these killings were yet to be brought to justice said there was an urgent need to restore the confidence of Nigerians in government’s ability to protect lives and property.

“For completeness, law enforcement must play a very strategic and critical role in rebuilding the trust and confidence of the citizenry in government’s capacity to provide security.

“A situation where the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are never apprehended and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and severely punished, if found culpable, ends up providing incentive for reprisals and emboldens criminal elements and miscreants to be contemptuous of the law and regard for the sanctity of life.

“A resolute and well-resourced investigation must be expeditiously launched to identify, prosecute and punish the killers of Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh. Other murders, high or low must be vigorously investigated, and their perpetrators brought to book.

“By failing, the Federal government will be inadvertently degrading its capacity to secure and protect the lives and property of its citizens. Guaranteeing security should be made a priority of governance.”