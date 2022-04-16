From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Ox-Bow Marino Deck (Bayelsa Chapter) has condemned the invasion of Bayelsa High Court 3 by suspected political hoodlums.

This is even as the Bayelsa State Police Command said it has remanded two suspects arrested in prison custody.

NAS in a statement entitled, ‘The Brazen invasion of Bayelsa High Court unacceptable’, signed by the deck Capoon, Mr Amaebi Clarkson, said the shameful desecration of a court in session and the physical attack on the presiding judge reflects the abyss ‘our society has descended into.’

Clarkson who recalled that this is not the first state the court would be invaded by political thugs noted that ‘the failure of security agents to apprehend the culprits at that time and make them face the full wrath of the law may have unwittingly given impetus to a repeat of this shameful act.

‘We commend the Police Command for arresting two suspects but call on the state government and the security agents to urgently arrest the other perpetrators of this disgraceful act and prosecute them to serve as deterrence against this bare-faced impunity. We particularly call on NBA not to sleep on its oars but ensure that the culprits are duly prosecuted’

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who disclosed the name of the suspects remanded in prison custody as Azibabin Adiki and Promise Ogilogi said the Command has intensified efforts to arrest other fleeing suspects.

According to him the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Police Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has directed that all fleeing suspects should be arrested and warned that the command is poised to deal decisively with any group of persons hiding under any guise to disrupt the existing peace in the state.

The Command assured the public and the judiciary that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and sanctity of the courtroom to forestall future occurrences.