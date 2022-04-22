From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) popularly known as Pyrates confraternity, has donated musical equipment to the Delta State Command of Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS).

The equipment worth about N2 million include unit of equaliser; unit of cross over; two units of sound prince height; two units of 400 watts M-audio power amp; and power generating set.

President of Asaba chapter of NAS, Mr. Emeka Okolo led other members of the chapter to present the items to the management of Delta State command in Asaba on Friday.

Okolo told our correspondent after the brief presentation ceremony that the gesture was part of the community project of the association, which is giving back to the society.

“The whole idea is to make the inmates have a skill and also use it as a source of revenue. Growing up we used to have prisons band, the navy band, the army band.

