From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) popularly known as Pyrates confraternity, has donated musical equipment to the Delta State Command of Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS).
The equipment worth about N2 million include unit of equaliser; unit of cross over; two units of sound prince height; two units of 400 watts M-audio power amp; and power generating set.
President of Asaba chapter of NAS, Mr. Emeka Okolo led other members of the chapter to present the items to the management of Delta State command in Asaba on Friday.
Okolo told our correspondent after the brief presentation ceremony that the gesture was part of the community project of the association, which is giving back to the society.
“The whole idea is to make the inmates have a skill and also use it as a source of revenue. Growing up we used to have prisons band, the navy band, the army band.
“So we just want the inmates to have something doing, keeping them busy while they are serving their jail terms,” he said.
Okolo advised the inmates to be optimistic while in custodial centres, saying that they see music and other vocational skills as opportunity to uplift themselves and integrate back into the society.
Receiving the items, the Comptroller of NCS in the state, Esezobor Ovie thanked the donors for the gesture, adding that it would reinvigorate the band unit of the command.
“I remember last year when you came to ask what we need in the command, I requested for musical equipment. I thought it was a child’s play but today you have fulfilled that promise.
“On behalf of the Comptoller-General of NCS, I receive these items. These would be used for the staff and inmates of the command,” Ovie said
