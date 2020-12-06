From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
The National Association of Sea Dogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has joined in the fight against discrimination of Persons with Disabilities in Anambra State.
NAS Onitsha chapter made its intention known this during this year’s Inter- national Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with Japan, Australia and New Zealand chapters.
The body organised a discussion session at Nicholla Suite, Onitsha to enlighten the public and create awareness about the systemic discrimination against persons with disabilities.
During the event, the president of People with Dis- abilities in Onitsha North Mr. Chude Emmanuel, enumerated the challenges facing the disable persons in the state.
In a communiqué, president of NAS Onitsha chapter, Mr. and Benjamin Okechukwu Agbala, and Mr. Obi Kennedy Ukabiala, of Hiroshima Deck, frowned at discrimination against people with disabilities on the basis of culture, religion, politics, education, employment and marriage.
The event was graced by the senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah, who assured the people with disabilities of her support and partnership.
Represented by her media aide, Mr. Nonso Ezennia Chukwudebelu, the senator said that she would support laws that would improve the lives of the disabled people, adding that their welfare remains paramount.
