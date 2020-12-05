From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The National Association of SeaDogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has joined in the fight against discrimination of Persons with Disabilities in Anambra State.

NAS Onitsha Chapter stated this during this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with Japan, Australia and New Zealand Chapter organized a discussion session at Nicholla Suite, Onitsha to enlighten the public and create awareness about the systemic discrimination against persons with disabilities.

In the event to mark the Day, the SeaDogs hosted persons with disabilities where they deliberated on the challenges facing the disable persons in the state as were enumerated by the President of People with Disabilities in Onitsha North Mr. Chude Emmanuel.

In a communique issued and jointly signed by the President of NAS Onitsha Chapter Mr. and Benjamin Okechukwu Agbala​​ and Mr. Obi Kennedy Ukabiala of Hiroshima Deck frowned against discrimination against disabilities in the areas Culture, Religious, Political, Educational, Employment and Marriage.

“We the National Association of Seadogs align with Mr. Chude to note with sadness that these discriminations do indeed exist. We however note that everyone should put hands together to end this systemic discrimination.

“We note that the Discrimination Against Persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Bill 2018 (Harmonized) is very comprehensive and if well enforced will tackle these systemic discriminations against persons with disabilities. Our concern is in Part 3 – Accessibility of Physical Structure and Part 9 – Communal Life.

“We call on the Government to enforce the provision of lifts, ramps and other facilities on public properties like banks, hospitals, churches, markets, schools etc. We equally call on Government to provide adequate infrastructures and special education materials including training and deployment of special education personnel to the Special Schools while working towards including Sign Language as a general curriculum in our various schools.

“Government should also ensure that all employers of labour in public organizations should commence the policy of employing 5% persons with disabilities.

“We look forward to having all these implemented as quickly as possible so as to tackle the systemic discrimination against persons with disabilities.

The event was graced by Senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah who assured the people with disabilities of her support and partnership in putting smiles in their faces.

Represented by her Media Aide Mr. Nonso Ezennia chukwudebelu said that she will be in forefront to support laws that improves the lives of the disabled people, adding that their welfare remained paramount.