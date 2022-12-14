By Adewale Sanyaolu

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, Saratoga X Deck, Festac Branch, Lagos, at the weekend provided succor for mental health patients and physically challenged children as part of activities to commemorate its 70th anniversary and Weekend of Service to Humanity.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony at the Berth Torrey Homes for Mentally Challenged and Handicapped Children in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, Capoon of NAS,Saratoga X Deck, Mr. Afam Chukwuma, said the donation to the Home included; Wheelchair, knee braces, adult walker and kids groceries.

He noted that it remains a watershed in history that we must continue to raise in value for community and humanity.

‘‘The theme of the event is appropriately tagged “Weekend of Service to Humanity ”, which resonates with the theme of our platinum jubilee, “70 Years of Service to Humanity”. It is another vivid demonstration of our abiding commitment to lend a hand to mankind. It mirrors the Pyrate’s fidelity to the second rudder blade – All before Self, which places people at the centre of our activities for Humanistic Ideals.

At this point, let me make it clear that as an international association that originated from Nigeria, we have 60 branches all over the world of which Saratoga X deck, Festac Branch is one of them.

Since 1952, our contribution to national development through various advocacy and humanitarian projects striving for “the attainment of a just society” continues to inspire hope in communities across five continents and the countries where our chapters exist.

The many beneficiaries of the over 50 NAS Medical Missions since 2010, mainly disadvantaged and living in rural communities, are evidence of the far-reaching interventions we introduced in the health sector.

In our branch here in FESTAC, we have embarked on several life touching programs including our rural medical outreach in far away Imeke Kindgom in the Badagry axis in 2021 where we examined and provided medical assistance to the community.

We have also embarked on a lot of other programs ; Permanent Voter’s Card Registration Awareness Campaign and marking various United Nations and World Days commemorations with the most recent being the International Anti-Corruption Day which was held on December 9,2022.

Chukwuma reiterated that as an International organisation, it embarks on various worldwide causes focusing on specific UN Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him, some of the SDGs being focused on by NAS included; SDG 3 – Good Health/Well-being, SDG 4 – Quality Education, SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities and SDG 16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

‘‘Service to humanity continues to inspire Pyrates. We aim to rededicate ourselves to increased significant achievements by answering in sincerity and action the founding humanistic question: “What can you do to raise that community to the highest level of fulfillment?”

There is a lot yet to be done for humanity. As Pyrates, we remain conscious of this vital obligation. The “Weekend of Service to Humanity” provides an avenue to demonstrate who we are,’’.

Also speaking, the administrator of the Home, Temitayo Udoh, said the intervention by Saratoga X Deck remained a great gesture to the less privileged in the society.

She explained that the responsibility of taking care of the needy is a collective responsibility of the entire citizenry, saying such intervention would go a long way in reducing the number of mental health and physically challenged patients on the streets.

She added that the Home is full of praise for the association; thereby calling on all other groups to come to the aid of the Home in meeting their Day-to -Day needs which she said doesn’t come cheap.