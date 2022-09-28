From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), judiciary and security agencies to learn from the 2022 presidential election in Kenya, which produce Dr, William Ruto, and come up with credible polls for the country.

NAS Capoon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje in a statement entitled “Sanctity of the Ballot: Lessons from Kenya” tasked all stakeholders in the electoral process to draw lessons from the entire electoral process in Kenya, including the post-election legal battle, and ensure the 2023 polls were transparent and devoid of controversies.

“On all accounts, the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) is convinced that there are useful lessons Nigeria should learn from Kenya as it prepares for the 2023 general elections. The outcome of the elections in Kenya offers a pathway for Nigeria’s judiciary, President Muhammadu Buhari, the political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), the security agencies and Nigerians to have a hitch-free 2023 general elections,” he said.

Owoaje tasked President Buhari on neutrality in the presidential election saying Nigerians hold him to his words to “entrench a process of free, fair and transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice.”

He pointed out the commendable efforts of Kenya’s apex court in resolving the impasse over the presidential results lamenting that Nigerians are not impressed with the conduct of its judiciary on political-related cases.

He therefore called on the judiciary to stand firm as the third tripod in democracy to “reinforce the integrity of the Bench as the bastion of democracy against electoral fraud.”