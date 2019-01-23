Molly Kilete

The Federal government has said that the launching of Exercise Python Dance, in Abuja, was not targeted at any individual or group but to create a conducive atmosphere for the forthcoming general elections.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello, who made this known said that with the exercise in place, all law-abiding residents of the FCT, would be able to go out and exercise their democratic rights freely.

The minister made this known while launching the flag-off ceremony of the Egwu Eke III at the Guards Brigade headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, “the 2019 general elections have arrived and already all stakeholders are gathering momentum and by extension our security challenges are increasing but I have no thought that with what we are witnessing, Egwu Eke III in elections in Abuja and other parts of the country will be peaceful and we will continue to operate as one united nation.

“This exercise is not targeted at any individual or group but to create a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections where every law-abiding citizen will go and exercise their democratic rights freely.

“I, therefore wish to join the commander Guards Brigade to solicit your total support and contribution, particularly the civilian populace as represented here by traditional rulers. We will support them by accepting them in our communities and providing them needed with information and intelligence.”

The minister while assuring the support of his ministry to the Guards Brigade and other security agencies in the FCT, said: “The ministry of the FCT will continue to partner with the Guards Brigade as well as all other military and paramilitary agencies within the territory to ensure that we give you the needed support to be able to discharge your constitutional roles in the right way and manner. We will be there for you always.”

In his address on the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, while commending the government for its continuous support to the military, said exercise Egwu Eke III, is a teamwork between the army and other security agencies in the country.

Buratai, who was represented by Major General Adeosun, Chief of Training and Operations, said: “We are not doing this to stop anybody from going about his or her electioneering duties. We are not politicians and we are not representing any political party or person.”