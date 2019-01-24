Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday said that launch of Exercise Python Dance in Abuja was not targeted at any individual or group but to create a conducive atmosphere for the forthcoming general election.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello, said that, with the exercise in place, all law-abiding residents of the FCT would be able to go out and exercise their democratic rights freely in the elections.

The minister made this known at the ceremony marking the start of Egwu Eke III at the Guards Brigade headquarters in Abuja. He said: “The 2019 general election has arrived and already all stakeholders are gathering momentum and, by extension, our security challenges are increasing but I have no doubt that, with what we are witnessing, Egwu Eke III, in Abuja today and other parts of the country, elections will be peaceful and we will continue to operate as one united nation.

“This exercise is not targeted at any individual or group but to create a conducive atmosphere for conduct of the forthcoming general election.

“I, therefore, wish to join the commander, Guards Brigade, to solicit your total support and contribution, particularly civilians, as represented here by traditional rulers. We will support them by accepting them in our communities and providing them needed information and intelligence.”

The minister, while pledging the support of his ministry to the brigade and other security agencies in the FCT, said: “The ministry of the FCT will continue to partner with the Guards Brigade as well as all other military and paramilitary agencies within the territory to ensure that we give you the needed support to be able to discharge your constitutional roles in the right way and manner. We will be there for you always.”

On his part, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, while commending the federal government for its continuous support for the military, said Egwu Eke III was a team work between the army and other security agencies in the country.

Buratai, who was represented by Major General Adeosun, Chief of Training and Operations, said: “We are not politicians and we are not representing any political party or person.”