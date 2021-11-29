By Chinwendu Obienyi

Cussons Baby, a leading brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa, has announced the kickoff of yet another season of its baby competition in Nigeria – Cussons Baby Moments.

The leading brand, manufactured by PZ Cussons, announced the commencement of the 8th edition of the popular baby competition on November 23, 2021, which will run till February 26, 2022.

The new season introduces a new theme and new set of judges; Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor; Music Artiste, Omawunmi Megbele; and Lifestyle photographer Kelechi Amadi, to headline the competition under the theme; Little Champs. The theme is aimed at showcasing the unique talents of children while also fostering nurturing moments with parents and loved ones.

Speaking on plans for the season, Brand Manager Cussons Baby, Gbenga Akindele, said, the brand is looking to consolidate on the established success of the competition.

“With each season of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, we continue to find ways to refresh the campaign in a way that increases interest, excitement and opportunities for consumers, while also providing a seamless and enjoyable experience throughout all stages of the competition, as you are aware we have introduced new and exciting personalities as judges and we have also shortened the stages of the competition, thereby making participation a lot easier,” he said.

A major change in the mechanics of the competition sees the entry age increased as the Competition is now open to 0-36 months old babies. Participants will still be allowed to submit multiple entries for the entire entry period; however the winner will now be determined by a 4-stage process.

The winner of the competition will be awarded at the grand finale and will receive a cash prize of N2,000,000. The second-runner up will win N1,000,000 and the third-runner up will win N500,000. All three will also be awarded with periodic supply of Cussons Baby products.

The 4th-10th entrants win 100,000 naira and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products. To enter for the competition, interested participants are required to “purchase any 3 different Cussons Baby Products or any bundles available, register and upload a picture of their baby with the Cussons Baby Gift Pack or any three different Cussons Baby products, and submit the picture on the Photo Uploader App; and then get loved ones to vote for the baby’s picture if eventually shortlisted.”

