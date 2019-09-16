Cussons Baby, one of the foremost brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa, has announced the kick off of yet another season of its titular baby competition in Nigeria – Cussons Baby Moments.

The brand, manufactured by PZ Cussons, announced the commencement of the competition’s 6th edition last Thursday in Lagos. With the new season comes a few changes to the competition such as a new panel of judges including fast-rising Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon; veteran actress, Ufuoma McDermott; and food and lifestyle blogger, Yemisi Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie. The mechanics of the competition have also been reviewed so as to reduce the stress on the participants, and the competition will now allow for multiple entries, giving every entrant many chances to be shortlisted for the voting stages. Furthermore, the voting stages will be hosted on an independent voting site to avoid any hitches; and entrants now stand a chance to earn weekly rewards during the call-to-entry stage. The theme of this year’s competition tagged ‘Sharing Magic Memories’ emphasizing the need to celebrate and share special moments between babies and their families.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Oluwabusayo John, revealed that the Cussons Baby Moments (CBM) competition, which celebrated its 5th anniversary in 2017, witnessed one of the highest entries in the competition’s history, subsequently took a break in 2018, returning this year, revamped to give participants more opportunities and even greater value. Oluwabusayo added that the winner of the competition would be awarded at the grand finale and would receive a cash prize of N1 million. The second runners-up will win N750,000 and the third-runners up will win N500,000 with all three finalists given a year supply of Cussons Baby products. “I am particularly excited about this competition as it presents another opportunity for Cussons Baby to create unique connections with mothers and their babies and also celebrate memories between them. We took our participants’ feedback as regards the previous editions and decided to take a season’s break to review the competition mechanics, with the aim of improving on it and making it easier for many more to compete.