Chiamaka Ajeamo

Premier Cool, one of the leading personal care brands manufactured by PZ Cussons has relaunched the brand.

With an innovation process driven by consumer research, reflecting consumers’ lifestyle attributes and desire for attractive and effective offerings, Premier Cool soap is now relaunched in a new range of alternates such as Odour Defence, Ultimate and Sport. Furthermore, as opposed to its previous promise of 24 Hours Freshness, Premier Cool soap now promises ‘25Hr Freshness’ with the signature icy-cool feel.

Speaking during the relaunch event, Group Brand Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji said:

“This is an exciting time for Premier Cool as we continue to evolve and improve to meet and satisfy the needs of our consumers.

Premier Cool is one of the leading brands in its category and has continued to evolve over the years. This relaunch is in continuation of that tradition and also in line with the brand’s strategy to differentiate itself in the market and also sustain its drive to maintain its position as one of the leading soap brands in Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking at the event the Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, expressed excitement and enthusiasm as regards the initiative to relaunch the brand.